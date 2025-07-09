Teaser trailer released for The Morning Show season 4

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in this all-new teaser trailer for the fourth season of The Morning Show which debuts on Apple TV+ on September 17.

The 10-episode season picks up the story almost two years after the events of season three which culminated in the merger of UBA with rival broadcaster NBN.

With the merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarised America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?

The cast also includes Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and Jon Hamm.