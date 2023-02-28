Studiocanal Presents to join ITVX Premium tier

ITV has struck a deal with leading TV and film studio Studiocanal to incorporate its Studiocanal Presents service in the Premium tier of its ITVX streaming app.

Launched in December, ITVX offers a free ad-supported tier with access to the broadcaster’s recent and archive titles, plus a Premium tier costing £5.99 per month which includes access to Britbox plus ad-free viewing of the ITV content.

From Spring this subscription tier will be bolstered by the addition of over 400 films plus TV shows from the libraries of Studiocanal and Canal+, bringing subscribers over 1,000 hours of additional content.

Movie highlights include the Rambo franchise, Tom Hardy’s Legend, Gary Oldman’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Marlon Brando’s Apocalypse Now, and Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken’s The Deer Hunter.

TV shows to be available include Russell T Davies’ dystopian drama Years and Years and all eight series of popular French series Spiral.

The deal significantly expands the reach of Studiocanal Presents which is currently only available via Amazon’s Prime Channels service and within the Apple TV app where it’s priced at £4.99 per month.

ITV’s Director of Content Partnerships, Streaming, Laura Franses commented: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Studiocanal Presents.

“This fantastic collection of films and television series is the perfect addition to ITVX Premium, where subscribers can browse quality content ad-free to their hearts’ content.”