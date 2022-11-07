ITVX confirmed to launch in December

ITVX, the new catch-up and streaming service from ITV, is to miss the start of the World Cup after bosses at the broadcaster announced a December 8th launch date.

A November launch had been widely expected, fuelled in part by ITV’s initial press release announcing the service specifically referring to the World Cup “streaming live through ITVX”. However, instead of going live ahead of the competition’s start, it’s now confirmed to be launching mid-way through.

ITVX will replace the current ITV Hub app and will be used to launch a host of first-run shows including some exclusive shows and other new commissions which will be available to stream months before they air on ITV’s broadcast channels.

In addition, ITV’s line-up of channels will be available to stream within the app alongside a range of new themed channels built around some of ITV’s biggest shows.

At launch, viewers will have access to over 10,000 hours of content with new shows added each week.

The service will be available at no cost and supported by adverts before and during shows, although a paid-for tier will be available which removes adverts and provides access to BritBox UK, the archive streaming service.

Pricing for this subscription tier has yet to be announced and the approximately 720,000 existing BritBox customers have yet to hear when, if or how they’ll be migrated to the new service.

ITVX will also see the broadcaster finally make its streamed content available in high definition after years of offering only standard definition content on ITV Hub and its previous catch-up app, ITV Player.

ITV says the service “will be rolling out across devices and platforms in the coming weeks, to ensure viewers have full access to all content, including the new, exclusive to streaming titles which will go live on Thursday 8th December.”

Chief Executive, Carolyn McCall, said: “We’re really excited to launch ITVX, with more content available than ever before, and a whole range of exclusive commissions.

“ITVX is powered by a significant, streaming-first commissioning budget, and an integrated technology and data platform providing a high quality, and more personalised viewing and advertising experience, that will continue to evolve in 2023 and beyond.”