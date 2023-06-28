ITVX confirms Sanditon series 3 airdate

The third and final series of period drama Sanditon will debut on streaming service ITVX on 3rd August.

The final series features brand new characters set to bring drama, romance, laughter and scandal.

Inspired by Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel, the series is produced by Red Planet Pictures and has already been seen by audiences in the US where it airs on Masterpiece.

Rose Williams who plays Charlotte Heywood, said: “I’m thrilled that our third and final chapter has reached UK shores.

“I’m excited for audiences to meet the brilliant new characters of season 3, and to see how all Sanditon’s original inhabitants’ adventures conclude. It’s been a true gift to play Charlotte Heywood.”

Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures Belinda Campbell added: “I can’t wait for our amazing UK audience to see how Charlotte and Sanditon’s other beloved characters stories end.

“Packed full of romance, joy, laughter and love, it’s fantastic that audiences will be able to view the entire 3 seasons on ITVX.

“Whilst Austen only left a fragment of text, Andrew Davies’ inspired adaptation and Justin Young’s wonderful continuation, along with the incredible work of all our cast and crew, have created another iconic love story for the ages.”