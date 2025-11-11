ITVX enjoying ‘accelerated growth’ in 2025

ITV says its ITVX streaming service is enjoying “accelerated growth” after this year’s streams passed the 3 billion mark more than three weeks earlier in 2024.

The service offers more than 26,000 hours of free programming as well as a subscription tier which lets users watch ad-free.

Additionally, it hosts a selection of content from Disney+ as part of a tie-up introducing users to the content available on each of the services.

Last week ITV confirmed it’s in early discussions to sell its broadcast division, which includes ITVX, to Sky.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment said: “Hitting three billion streams this early in the year is a terrific achievement and proves that ITVX is really delivering for viewers.

“This milestone—hit three weeks ahead of last year, when we had the Men’s Euros, and before the start of I’m a Celeb… which is always a huge driver—highlights the sheer volume and quality of content we offer for free.

From record-breaking drama and reality series that bring in younger audiences, to a massive uplift in Soaps, ITVX is truly established as the must-watch destination for the biggest and best British TV.”