DP World Tour picks AWS to ‘revolutionise’ digital offerings

The DP World Tour has partnered with Amazon Web Services – the retailer’s global cloud hosting arm – to “revolutionise the media, spectator and player experience” through the use of data and AI.

Generative AI will be used to deliver new data-driven insights and shot commentary to audiences along with instantaneous language translation.

Additionally, the Tour’s extensive collection of video and image assets will “undergo a transformation” through a new AI-powered Media Asset Management system that automatically tags metadata, creating “an intelligent, searchable archive that can instantly identify players, shots and key moments.”

This will enable new digital offerings for fans, with greater personalisation, so they can easily watch content about their favourite players.

To assist spectators, AWS will use over 1 million data points per tournament to create an “enhanced” digital replica of each golf course to be shown on screens across the venue and on mobile devices, allowing fans to experience all the action from any hole, even if they are situated at the other side of the golf course.

tem that understands golf’s nuances is incredibly complex,” said Nina Walsh, Global Leader, Industry Business Development for Media, Entertainment, Games, and Sports at AWS.

“Imagine following a crucial shot on your mobile device and instantly understanding not just the distance, but the historical success rate, the impact of the wind, or how the player performs under pressure – all narrated in your preferred language. That’s the experience we want to deliver to every golf fan worldwide.”

Michael Cole, Chief Technology Officer at the DP World Tour, added: “A golf tournament is one of the most complex events to deliver in professional sport.

“Instead of a single stadium, we are building a smart city every week, often in remote locations.

“That is then replicated in 26 different countries around the world, all with different infrastructure requirements.

“With our tournament services now hosted in AWS, we will be able to deliver a connected and intelligent course with greater consistency and reliability, wherever we are in the world.”