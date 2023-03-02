ITV bosses pledge further investment in ITVX user experience

New features, including greater personalisation and improvements in content discovery, are coming to streaming service ITVX after bosses pledged further investment “to enhance the user experience”.

Launched in December to replace the old ITV Hub catch-up app, the service offers a free, ad-supported, tier with access to ITV’s recent and archive titles, plus a Premium tier costing £5.99 per month which includes access to Britbox content plus ad-free viewing of the ITV library.

According to the broadcaster’s latest market update, the service saw 1.5 million new user registrations in its first two months which, when added to the existing ITV Hub userbase, takes it to a total of 37 million registered users.

Of these, 700,000 subscribe to the Premium tier with a further 700,000 subscribing to BritBox UK, which is being phased out in favour of ITVX, giving ITV a total UK subscriber base of 1.4 million.

The broadcaster has today announced “further investment” in the service “to enhance the user experience” and introduce new features “including deeper personalisation,” plus “improvements in search and content categories”.

It’s also set to promote the subscription tier more heavily to achieve its target of signing up 2.5 million paying users by 2025.

Earlier this week it announced a tie-up with Studiocanal to bring around 1,000 additional hours of films and TV series to the Premium tier.