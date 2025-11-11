Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits SkyShowtime next month

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt, Pom Klementieff plays Paris, Greg Tarzan Davis plays Degas, Simon Pegg plays Benji Dunn and Hayley Atwell plays Grace in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

SkyShowtime, the European streaming service from Comcast and Paramount, has confirmed that Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be available to stream from December 17th.

The film from director Christopher McQuarrie sees Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt who comes out of hiding to battle a rogue AI that’s seized control of the world’s nuclear arsenal.

Cruise is joined by a cast that includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Greg Tarzan Davis, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales.

Launched in 2022, SkyShowtime serves countries not covered by Paramount and Comcast’s standalone streaming services and brings together series and films from the pair’s studios, channels and production labels.

It’s available Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.