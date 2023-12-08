ITVX releases trailer for epic Arthurian series, The Winter King

A new trailer has been released for The Winter King, ITVX’s adaptation of the first book in Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Trilogy, which is coming to the streaming service on December 21st.

Billed as “a bold and revisionist take on the well-loved Arthurian legends,” the series stars Iain De Caestecker as Arthur alongside Eddie Marsan as Uther and Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin.

The ten episode drama is set in the 5th century when Britain was a land of warring factions and tribes where life was brutal and often fleeting.

Produced by Bad Wolf in association with One Big Picture, the drama was made in Bristol and South Wales and was adapted from Cornwell’s books by Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore.