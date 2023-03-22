ITVX to mark Eric Sykes 100th Birthday with 1979 This Is Your Life special

ITVX and ITV3 will be marking the 100th birthday of comedian, actor and director Eric Sykes with a 1979 episode of This Is Your Life.

The special episode which originally aired on Christmas Day, 1979, will stream on ITVX from 30th April, just a few days ahead of what would have been Eric Sykes’ 100 birthday on 4th May. It will also air on ITV3 on the same date.

The 45 minute long episode featured tributes not only from Eric’s family, but from a host of showbiz greats including Bill Fraser, Tommy Cooper, Frankie Howerd, Max Bygrages, Spike Milligan, Johnny Speight, Harry Secombe to Zsa Zsa Gabor and Sean Connery amongst others.

ITVX will also be making classic British comedy The Plank available from 1st April, which was written, directed by and starred Eric Sykes, alongside contemporaries Tommy Cooper, Jimmy Edwards and Roy Castle.