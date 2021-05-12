J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg’s Super 8 marks 10th anniversary with 4K Ultra HD release

J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg’s Super 8 makes its 4K Ultra HD debut on 24th May via Paramount Home Entertainment.

The film celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and tells the story of six friends who witness a train wreck while making a Super 8 movie, only to discover that something unimaginable escaped during the crash.

They soon discover that the only thing more mysterious than what it is, is what it wants.

Newly remastered for this 4K Ultra HD release, the critically acclaimed film stars Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), and Elle Fanning (The Great).

The 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray™ release includes more than two hours of previously released bonus content



