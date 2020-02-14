Jackie Chan & Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Iron Mask is getting a UK release

The Iron Mask sees action legends Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger team up in a high concept fantasy historical epic featuring breath-taking fights and stunning visuals.

Set in the 18th century, The Iron Mask follows English traveller Jonathan Green as he journeys from Russia to China encountering dragons, black magic wizardry and a dragon king during an incredible but deadly adventure.

The action adventure also stars Charles Dance, Jason Flemyng and Rutger Hauer.

Signature Entertainment presents The Iron Mask in Cinemas and on Digital 10th April, 2020