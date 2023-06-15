Jackie Chan’s Ride On is coming to Blu-ray next month 

Jackie Chan’s action-comedy Ride On is getting a Blu-ray, DVD & Digital release on 24th July via Trinity CineAsia. The film is described as “heart-warming tribute” to the world of stunts which made Chan an international superstar.

Synopsis:

Luo (Chan) is a washed-up stuntman whose glory days are long behind him. When his trusty stunt horse, Red Hare, becomes the target of debt collectors, the pair fight off the attackers, with their impressive display caught on camera and the video going viral.

Meanwhile, Luo works to reconnect with his estranged daughter and her boyfriend, who both seek to help him. But when his renewed fame scores him a once-in-a lifetime opportunity, will he finally put his family first?



Written and directed by rising filmmaker Larry Yang (Mountain Cry) and co-starring Liu Haocun (Cliff Walkers) and Kevin Guo (Adoring), Ride On is a fast, funny and uplifting story of family, with stunning action choreography paying homage to the classics of Jackie Chan.