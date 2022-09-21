James Bond 60th anniversary concert starring Shirley Bassey and Lulu is coming to Prime Video

James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Dame Shirley Bassey, Lulu, Chrissie Hynde and Garbage are to headline a Royal Albert Hall concert celebrating 60 years of James Bond.

Created by EON Productions and produced by five-time Bond composer David Arnold, The Sound of 007 in Concert will take place on October 4th and will also include Becky Hill, Celeste, Ella Eyre, Jamie Cullum, John Grant and Paloma Faith accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. The event will benefit Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy and The BRIT Trust.

A filmed version will be available to stream globally on Prime Video as part of the streamer’s celebration of the anniversary. Also heading to Prime Video will be The Sound of 007, a feature documentary which will stream from October 5th.

Directed by BIFA and BAFTA-nominee Mat Whitecross, the feature documentary pulls back the curtain on the history of six decades of James Bond music, taking viewers on a journey from Sean Connery’s Dr. No through to Daniel Craig’s final outing in No Time To Die.

The documentary will preview on 1 October as part of the BFI’s James Bond at 60 Weekend followed by a Q&A with director Mat Whitecross, lyricist Don Black and David Arnold.

The Royal Albert Hall’s celebration will continue with Films in Concert screenings of Casino Royale (2006), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015) from 17-20 November. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase via the Royal Albert Hall’s website .