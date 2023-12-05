James May: Our Man in India gets trailer and launch date 

The first trailer has been released for James May: Our Man in India, the Top Gear and Grand Tour star’s latest travel series for Amazon’s Prime Video.

The three-part series launches January 5th and sees May take on his greatest adventure yet: a 3,000 mile coast-to-coast epic across India.

Starting by the Arabian Sea and finishing at the Bay of Bengal, his journey will encompass incredible landscapes, from the baking deserts of Rajasthan to the dramatic Himalayan foothills, and explore environments as diverse as the mangrove forests of the Sundarbans, through to the global megacities of Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Produced by Plum Pictures, the series follows May’s previous explorations of Japan and Italy for the streaming service.