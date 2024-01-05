James May: Our Man in India now available on Prime Video

James May: Our Man in India, the Top Gear and Grand Tour star’s latest travel series for Amazon’s Prime Video, is now available to stream.

The three-part series sees May take on his greatest adventure yet: a 3,000 mile coast-to-coast epic across India.

Starting by the Arabian Sea and finishing at the Bay of Bengal, his journey will encompass incredible landscapes, from the baking deserts of Rajasthan to the dramatic Himalayan foothills, and explore environments as diverse as the mangrove forests of the Sundarbans, through to the global megacities of Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Produced by Plum Pictures, the series follows on from May’s previous explorations of Japan and Italy for the streaming service.