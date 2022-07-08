James May: Our Man in Italy launches on Prime Video next week

James May’s second travelogue for Prime Video will be available to stream from next Friday (July 15th)

The latest instalment of the ‘Our Man In’ series sees the Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter bring his unique perspective to Italy as he travels the length and breadth of one of his favourite countries to explore its history, landscapes, and traditions.

From the Sicilian capital of Palermo to the peaks of the Dolomites, May discovers culture, food, industry, and even a bit of sport, all played out against some of the world’s most stunning landscapes.

Can a bumbling, middle-aged, British bloke discover the secrets of ‘la dolce vita’?