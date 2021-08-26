James May to explore the American way of life in new Amazon series

May’s most recent Prime Video project was his cooking show, Oh Cook.

James May is heading to the USA on an epic 4,000-mile fact-finding mission for his latest Amazon Prime Video series.

James May: Our Man in the USA has been commissioned following the success of May’s earlier series, Our Man in Japan, and will see the presenter journey across the States to immerse himself completely in the real American way of life.

The new run reunites the team behind the first series, including BAFTA-nominated series director Tom Whitter (James May’s Toy Stories, Cars of the People) and executive producer Will Daws (James May’s Toy Stories, Amazing Spaces).

“I’m setting off with two objectives: To go West, like the settlers and prospectors of old, and not get fat on American breakfasts in the process,” said May.

“As a man brought up (raised) on U.S. cop shows and Hollywood films, I still believe that everything in America must be better; from the size of their fridges to the uncanny alignment of their teeth. But is it?”

In addition to his Grand Tour duties and Our Man in Japan, May has also presented his own Prime Video cooking show, Oh Cook.

“Exhilarating as James exploring his own kitchen is, we are thrilled to be getting Our Man back on the road for another adventure,” said Dan Grabiner, Head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios.

“Our Man in Japan’s anti-travelogue approach was a hit with Prime Video audiences, and we are so excited to finally be able to re-assemble this brilliant team for their next journey.”

James May: Our Man in the USA will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2022 in over 240 countries and territories.