James Norton’s King and Conqueror to air on BBC One in UK

The BBC has acquired UK rights for King and Conqueror, a new historical drama from CBS Studios starring James Norton as Harold, Earl of Wessex and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William, Duke of Normandy.

Written by Michael Robert Johnson, the series tells the story of a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea.

Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the British throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown.

Filming is set to take place in Iceland next year with Baltasar Kormákur confirmed to be directing the opening episode and, as executive producer, will steer the creative across the series. Coster-Waldau will also direct an episode and, alongside Norton, will also serve as executive producer on the drama.

Lindsey Martin, Sr. Vice President, International Co-Productions & Development, CBS Studios, said: “We are thrilled to partner with James, Nikolaj, Baltasar, and the entire creative team on King and Conqueror, a truly groundbreaking series with world class talent and global reach.

“Michael’s scripts offer a bold and fresh take on a story that has endured for nearly 1,000 years, and yet, the themes are as contemporary and relevant as ever. We are incredibly proud of what the team has achieved so far and can’t wait to see it all come to fruition on screen with our star-studded cast.”

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “In the UK we learn about William the Conqueror, the Battle of Hastings and King Harold’s gruesome death in our school history lessons – but those headlines are all most of us can remember.

“King and Conqueror will bring Harold and William to life, depicting their lives, loves and families, and the gripping, high stakes power game that led to their fateful meeting in 1066. With incredible talent both in front of and behind the camera, I cannot wait for this exciting project to be realised.”