James Wan’s Malignant gets new trailer and poster

Heading to cinemas on September 8th, Malignant is the latest creation from Conjuring universe architect James Wan (Aquaman, Furious 7).

In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Malignant stars Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle, The Mummy), Maddie Hasson (YouTube’s Impulse, TV’s Mr. Mercedes), George Young (TV’s Containment), Michole Briana White (TV’s Black Mafia Family, Dead to Me), Jacqueline McKenzie (Palm Beach, TV’s Reckoning), Jake Abel (TV’s Supernatural, the Percy Jackson films) and Ingrid Bisu (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun).

Wan (Aquaman, Furious 7) directed from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (M3GAN, upcoming The Nun 2), story by Wan & Ingrid Bisu and Cooper. The film was produced by Wan and Michael Clear, with Eric McLeod, Judson Scott, Bisu, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Mandy Yu and Lei Han serving as executive producers.