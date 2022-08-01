Jamie Oliver is bringing two new cooking shows to Channel 4

Two new cooking shows presented by Jamie Oliver and made by the celebrity chef’s own production company are heading to Channel 4.

Featuring recipes from Oliver’s upcoming new book ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders, Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders will showcase dishes that offer the perfect solutions for busy lives, all cooked in just one pan, pot or dish.

Jamie’s Seasons will air next year in four parts to take viewers through the year as Oliver goes on a journey through the kitchen calendar to showcase the British produce available at the time.

Beginning with Spring, he’ll celebrate the joy of the time of year, as he creates inspiring recipes using ingredients that are in season and can be grown at home.

Tim Hancock, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “These are two series giving viewers what Jamie does best: no-nonsense, brilliantly conceived recipes.

“After a run of successful and helpful recipe shows over lockdown and beyond, we’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Jamie and his very talented production team.”

Samantha Beddoes, Executive Producer at Jamie Oliver Productions, commented: “We are delighted to be bringing two very distinctive new series to Channel 4 this year and next.

“Whilst they offer very different concepts, both series will bring Jamie’s energy, joy and innovative approach to cooking to viewers, offering inspiring solutions to everyday problems.”