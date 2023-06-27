Jamie Oliver to explore Mediterranean cuisine in new Channel 4 series 

Jamie Oliver returns to Channel 4 with a new four-part series in which he’ll explore the Mediterranean and its cuisines.

In Jamie Cooks The Mediterranean, the chef visits Greece, Tunisia, Spain and France while “diving into the fresh flavours and brilliant simplicity of some of the most varied and vibrant cuisines in the world”.

Oliver will uses what he learns in each country as inspiration to create delicious new recipes.

Highlights include smoky aubergine flatbread inspired by Greece, crispy prawn parcels drizzled with harissa dreamt up in Tunisia, pork chop with chargrilled peppers courtesy of Spain and a courgette, goat’s cheese and olive tapenade tart created in France.

Tim Hancock, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4, said: “Jamie’s been going from strength to strength in his series for us, and this is a really beautiful travelogue showcasing techniques and recipes even the most avid foodie might have missed, and some ingenious recipes from Jamie.”

Samantha Beddoes, Executive Producer for Jamie Oliver Productions, said: “We’re really excited to see Jamie out and about again, rolling up his sleeves along with cooks and foodies from all over the Mediterranean to explore the way each country uses ingredients differently and creatively.

“This series is about honouring the traditional methods and getting excited by new ones to help bring us all a taste of holiday whilst we’re home.”