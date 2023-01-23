Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s Shrinking comes to Apple TV+ this week

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s new comedy series, Shrinking, debuts on Apple TV+ this Friday when the first two episodes will be available to stream, followed by one new episode each week.

The ten-episode series follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

Joining Segel and Ford are Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.

Shrinking has been written by Segel and Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.