Jason Segel’s Dispatches from Elsewhere debuts in April

Jason Segel as Peter, Sally Field as Janice, Eve Lindley as Simone – Dispatches from Elsewhere. Photo Credit: Jessica Kourkounis/AMC

This April sees the premiere of Dispatches from Elsewhere, a new anthology series from Jason Segel, on AMC UK.

The ten-part series follows four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is.

This diverse group is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble upon a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life.

As they begin to accept the mysterious ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.

In addition to Segel, the series stars Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, André Benjamin and Eve Lindley.

The series begins Wednesday 29th April at 21:00 and continues until 24th June.