Jason Segel’s Dispatches from Elsewhere is coming to BT TV

Jason Segel as Peter, Sally Field as Janice, Eve Lindley as Simone – Dispatches from Elsewhere. Photo Credit: Jessica Kourkounis/AMC

AMC is bringing BT TV customers exclusive access to Jason Segel’s new anthology series Dispatches from Elsewhere.

The ten-part series follows four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is.

This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble upon a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life.

As they begin to accept the mysterious ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.

In addition to Segel, the series stars Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, André Benjamin and Eve Lindley.



Dispatches from Elsewhere will launch with a double-bill on 29 April at 9pm.

AMC is available in the UK exclusively to BT TV customers on channel number 332 and in HD on BT TV on channel number 381.