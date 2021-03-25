Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Wake of Death is coming to Blu-ray next month



Martial arts legend Jean-Claude Van Damme (Bloodsport, Kickboxer) takes on a deadly gang of Triad gangsters with explosive results in the action-packed, hard-hitting Wake of Death which comes to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital on April 5th.

Ex-mob enforcer Ben Archer (Van Damme) is ready to settle down to family life. But when his wife, Cynthia, attempts to help a Chinese refugee girl and brings her into their home, a new war is inadvertently triggered.

Discovering his wife brutally murdered and their son missing without a trace, Ben joins forces with his old underworld friends once again, embarking on a bloody vendetta to punish the Chinese Triad gang responsible…

A pulse-pounding, gritty revenge thriller packed with explosive action and starring action superstar Jean-Claude Van Damme, Simon Yam (Ip Man) and Philip Tan (Showdown in Little Tokyo), Wake of Death is essential, must-see JCVD.

