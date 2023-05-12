Jean-Luc Godard’s Le Mépris is getting a 4K UHD Blu-Ray release 

Studiocanal is bringing a fully restored version of Jean-Luc Godard’s Le Mépris 4K UHD Blu-Ray next month to mark the film’s 60th anniversary.

The restoration, which was carried out by Studiocanal with the support of the CNC, took 220 hours and involved working with the original 35mm negative, the interpositive and the reference print re-worked in 2002 by Raoul Coutard, Director of Photography on Le Mépris.

Le Mépris will be available to own on 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital on 26 June.

Set around the extraordinary Villa Malaparte on Capri; the film tells the tragic romance between Paul (Michel Piccoli) and his wife, Camille (Brigitte Bardot). Paul is enlisted the task of re-writing a film script.

Whilst he becomes engrossed in writing, he appears oblivious to the film producer’s interest in his irresistibly beautiful wife, Camille. In turn, we witness the hurtful unfolding of Paul & Camille’s marriage.

The restoration also features the original and unforgettable soundtrack, Theme of Camille, by multi award-winning composer, Georges Delerue.