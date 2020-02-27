Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds returns for new UK arena tour

Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds – Alive on Stage! returns to arenas across the UK next year.

Based on HG Wells’ dark Victorian tale, Wayne’s version remains a firm favourite to millions around the world.

The full cast will be announced in April but it’s been confirmed that Liam Neeson will return in 3D form as George Herbert, The Journalist, alongside the iconic 35-foot tall Martian Fighting Machine which fires real flames at the audience.

Also confirmed are the 9-piece Black Smoke Band and ULLAdubULLA symphonic string orchestra.

It’s also been revealed that the 2021 staging will include a giant arched bridge running from the lip of the stage out over the audience, 3 panoramic screens with 2 hours of cutting edge CGI and the incineration of a cast member in full view of the audience!

Plus author HG Wells will be making an appearance…

Jeff Wayne said: “For over four decades now I’ve lived out a dream of bringing the true story of HG Wells dark Victorian tale to listeners and audiences from around the world, while pushing technology to the limit both sonically and visually as time has moved on.

“In 2019 we launched The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience in Central London, combining, immersive theatre, virtual and augmented realities, holograms and other cutting-edge technology; giving audiences the chance to live through the Martian invasion of 1898.

“Now our newest arena production combines these elements within the live performance, for an even more unique, emotional and at times, scary experience.”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 6th Mar 2020 at 9am via livenation.co.uk.

An exclusive fan club presale will also take place from 9am on Friday 28 Feb 2020.