Jenna Coleman to star in new Prime Video series

Former Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman and The Invisible Man’s Oliver Jackson-Cohen are to lead the cast of a new Prime Video drama series.

Based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, Wilderness features British couple Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage; a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown; and still young enough to feel that their whole lives are ahead of them. Until Liv learns about Will’s affair.

Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip around America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get it…

Filming for the series commences in June in the USA, Canada and UK, with the series due to launch on Prime Video next year in over 240 countries and territories.