Jeremy Brett’s definitive Sherlock Holmes arrives on BritBox this week

BritBox subscribers will be able to watch all 41 episodes of Granada’s much-loved Sherlock Holmes series from this week when the service adds the UK’s largest streaming collection of Holmes adventures.

The series is one of the most comprehensive adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s collection of novels and short stories and sees Jeremy Brett deliver what many fans consider to be the definitive television portrayal of the detective.

He’s joined by both David Burke and Edward Hardwicke as Dr. Watson, Colin Jeavons as Inspector Lestrade, Charles Gray as brother Mycroft, Eric Porter as Moriarty and Rosalie Williams as Mrs Hudson.

The beautifully adapted series featured a number of big name guest appearances including by John Thaw, Robert Hardy, Natasha Richardson, Joss Ackland and Peter Vaughan, and there’s also an early career appearance by Jude Law.

Also coming to the service from 21st January is Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ modern take on the detective starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock, Martin Freeman as Watson and Rupert Graves as Lestrade.

Holmes fans can also stream the 1988 movie Without a Clue in which Michael Caine plays an actor playing the part of Holmes, who is really the fictional creation of Ben Kingsley’s brilliant sleuth Dr Watson.