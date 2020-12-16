Jeremy Brett’s Sherlock Holmes and classic All Creatures Great and Small are coming to BritBox

Jeremy Brett’s much-loved portrayal of Sherlock Holmes is coming to BritBox next month, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman’s Sherlock.

First debuting in 1984, the Brett series spanned a nine year period and holds the distinction of adapting more of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories than any other Holmes series.

BritBox is adding the initial 1984 series, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, on January 21st with the 2010 Cumberbatch series arriving on the same day.

Other January drama highlights include the arrival of all 91 episodes of the BBC’s All Creatures Great and Small starring Christopher Timothy, Robert Hardy, and Peter Davidson, Derek Jacobi’s Cadfael and Sean Bean’s Sharpe.

Comedy fans will be able to watch the complete Miranda boxset and Derren Litten’s Scarborough.