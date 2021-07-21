Jeremy Clarkson and Amazon confirm Clarkson’s Farm is coming back for a second series

Filming is underway on a second run of Jeremy Clarkson’s latest Amazon Prime Video series, Clarkson’s Farm.

The first series debuted in June and followed Clarkson as he introduced sheep to his farm, struggled with unhelpful weather as he tried planting crops, contended with the pandemic, and tried to open a farm shop.

Producers say viewers can expect “a deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm” as Clarkson tries expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team; tractor driver Kaleb, stone wall favourite Gerald, advisor ‘Cheerful’ Charlie, Jeremy’s better-half-turned-farm-shop-keeper Lisa and many more.

“I’m absolutely delighted that, once again you’ll be able to spend some time with Cheerful Charlie, Gerald, Lisa and of course, Kaleb,” said Jeremy Clarkson. “We are such a happy team.”

“Clarkson’s Farm is Jeremy’s unfiltered love letter to farming,” said Dan Grabiner, Head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios. “It is that authenticity, charm and humour, combined with the farm’s fantastic characters, which have made the series such a remarkable hit with audiences”

“We are delighted to be joining the team for another year-in-the-life of Diddly Squat, and wish Kaleb and farmers across the country luck as Mother Nature continues to take revenge on Jeremy.”