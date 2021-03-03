Jeremy Piven stars in trailer for Last Call

The Movie Partnership has released the trailer for their brand new comedy Last Call, which is coming to all major Digital Download platforms on March 29th.

Starring Jeremy Piven (Entourage, Mr Selfridge), the film follows local success story and real estate developer Mick as he returns home to Philadelphia.

As he begins to reconnect with the neighbourhood he grew up in and the people he left behind, Mick finds himself at a crossroads when forced to decide either to demolish or resurrect the family bar.

Bruce Dern (Nebraska, The Hateful Eight), Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black), Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull), Jamie Kennedy (Scream) and Jack McGee (The Fighter) co-star.