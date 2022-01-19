Jockey gets trailer and release date

Sony Pictures UK has confirmed that horse racing movie Jockey will get a cinema release on February 4th.

An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.), hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker), who has acquired what appears to be a championship horse.

But the years – and injuries – have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion.

And the arrival of a young rookie rider (Moises Arias), who claims to be his son, and whom he takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream.