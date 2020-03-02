Joe Wright’s The Woman In The Window gets new trailer

The Woman In The Window is a psychological suspense thriller directed by Joe Wright, an agoraphobic psychologist befriends a neighbour across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play.

A stellar ensemble cast including Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell brings Tracey Letts’ screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no-one – and nothing – is what it seems.

In cinemas May 15th.