John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. is getting a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. is arriving on 4K Ultra HD for the first time next week.

Released by Paramount Home Entertainment, the 4K version debuts on February 21st in a Limited Edition set that includes both 4K UHD and Blu-ray discs, 2 stickers, 5 art cards and a double-sided poster. Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

A standalone a 4K UHD release will be available from March 21 – pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Both releases feature Dolby Vision and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio.

Released in 1996, Escape From L.A. was the highly anticipated follow up to the fan-favourite hit Escape from New York and sees Kurt Russell return as anti-hero Snake Plissken, who is called upon to save the world from a doomsday device after a 9.6 quake levels most of Los Angeles.

The film also features a supporting cast that includes Steve Buscemi, Peter Fonda, Pam Grier, Stacy Keach, Cliff Robertson and Bruce Campbell.