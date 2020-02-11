John Ford & John Wayne’s Rio Grande is coming to Blu-ray

John Ford’s classic Rio Grande, which stars John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, is coming to Blu-ray in the UK for the first time as part of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series.

Wayne is Lt. Col. Kirby Yorke, attached to the Texas frontier in 1879 to protect settlers from attacks by Apaches.

When Yorke’s son – a West Point flunkee turned Army private – is assigned to his father’s regiment, tensions flare upon the arrival of Yorke’s estranged wife Kathleen (O’Hara), who wants their teenaged son out of Yorke’s unit.

After Apaches attack, the stakes of Yorke’s mission escalate, and he must journey to Mexico where the Apaches are hiding out.

With his son and two old recruits (Ford/Wayne regulars Ben Johnson and Harry Carey Jr.) as accompaniment, Yorke faces his toughest battle.

Special Features:

1080p presentation on Blu-ray, from a new transfer completed by Paramount’s preservation department in 2019

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Brand new and exclusive feature-length audio commentary by western authority Stephen Prince

Scene specific audio commentary with Maureen O’Hara

A video essay on the film by John Ford expert and scholar Tag Gallagher

Along the Rio Grande with Maureen O’Hara – archival documentary

The Making of Rio Grande – archival featurette

Theatrical trailer

PLUS: a collector’s booklet featuring a new essay by western expert Howard Hughes; a new essay by film writer Phil Hoad; transcript of an interview with John Ford; excerpts from a conversation with Harry Carey, Jr.

