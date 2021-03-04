SEENIT

John le Carré’s The Spy Who Came in from the Cold to make UK Blu-ray debut

The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Martin Ritt’s big screen adaption of John le Carré’s classic Cold War thriller, is getting its first-ever UK Blu-ray release as part of Eureka Entertainment’s Masters of Cinema Series.

Le Carré’s acclaimed novel stars Richard Burton as Alec Leamas, Cold War spy on one final dangerous mission in East Germany and will be released on May 17th.

The film won 4 BAFTA Awards, including Best British Film, and was named one of the Top Ten Films of 1966 by the National Board of Review in the United States.

Features:

  • 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a restored high-definition digital transfer
  • Uncompressed LPCM Stereo audio 
  • Optional English SDH 
  • Brand new audio commentary with film scholar Adrian Martin 
  • Brand new video essay by critic and filmmaker David Cairns 
  • 48 PAGE collector’s booklet featuring a new essay by Richard Combs; and a number of archival pieces and imagery

