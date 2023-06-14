John Wick: Chapter 4 continues to dominate UK’s film chart 

John Wick: Chapter 4 is enjoying a second week at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart. More than doubling the sales of its closest competition, Keanu Reeves’ latest adventure as the titular action hero once again enjoys the accomplishment on digital sales only.

Meanwhile predecessor John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum bounces back into the Top 10 at Number 9.

Next up at Number 2 is DC Studios’ Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which soars 29 places this week and crashes into the Top 10 for the very first time following its release on disc.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse holds tight at Number 3 as fans continue to revisit it following the cinematic release of its sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Recent former Number 1 The Super Mario Bros. Movie slips two places to Number 4, while Adam Driver jumps three to a new peak of Number 5 in mysterious action film 65.

Rounding out the rest of the Top 10 are several chart regulars; Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (6), Top Gun: Maverick (7), Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (8), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 14th June 2023