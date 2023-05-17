John Wick Chapter 4 gets confirmed UK Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release date

John Wick Chapter 4 is coming to 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on June 12th and to digital retailers on May 29th.
Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
The franchise’s latest instalment sees John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovering a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.
Joining Reeves are Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane
Special Features
Blu-Ray
- Chad and Keanu: Through Wick and Thin
- Train Like a Killer
- Making a Killing
- The Psychology of a Killer
- The Blind Leading the Fight
- Suit Up / Shoot Up
- Packing a Punch
- One Killer Shot
- Killing at the Speed of Traffic
- A Shot in the Dark
- In Honour of the Dead
- Theatrical Trailer 1
- Theatrical Trailer 2
DVD
- Chad and Keanu: Through Wick and Thin
- The Blind Leading the Fight
- Theatrical Trailer 1
- Theatrical Trailer 2