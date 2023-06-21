John Wick Chapter 4 is enjoying its third week at Number 1 in the Official Film Chart

Its release on Blu-ray and DVD has helped keep John Wick: Chapter 4 at the top of the Official Film Chart for the third week.

The film’s previous success was entirely down to its digital sales, but following its release on disc the film has enjoyed an additional 70,500 sales, 62% of which were physical copies. Joining it in the Top 10 this week is a disc-only boxset of John Wick: Chapters 1-4, which debuts at Number 5.

Continuing its climb back up to the charts, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse lifts one place to Number 2, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie also rebounds one to Number 3 to enjoy a fourth week in the Top 5.

DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods drops two to fourth place while the ever-present Top Gun: Maverick rises one (6). 65 slips two to 7th place and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero makes its Official Film Chart debut in the number 8 spot.

Rounding out the Top 10 is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (9), and Gerard Butler adventure-thriller Plane (10) which soars 25 places.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 21st June 2023