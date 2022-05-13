Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson are returning to Gold with more Murder They Hope

UKTV’s Gold is bringing Murder, They Hope back for a second series with Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson confirmed to be reprising their roles as Terry and Gemma.

Produced by Shiny Button, the Agatha Christie-inspired whodunnits, written by Jason Cook, have been a huge hit for Gold in recent years, with Cook’s first outing Murder on the Blackpool Express attracting 1.8 million viewers during its first week.

The success has continued ever since with Death on the Tyne, Dial M for Middlesbrough and last year the first series of Murder, They Hope with episodic guest stars Paul Whitehouse (The Fast Show), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Layton Williams (Bad Education) and Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts).

Following the explosion of their coach business in the Drapers Tours trilogy, Terry (Johnny Vegas) and Gemma (Sian Gibson) set out on a new adventure as fully-fledged private detectives in Murder, They Hope.

Pete Thornton, head of scripted at UKTV, said: “It feels like a rare thing to have a comedy that lasts for more than a few years nowadays on British TV, so to be back in business with the brilliant team behind Murder, They Hope when they first smashed records on Gold with the franchise way back in 2017 feels pretty special.

“To be welcoming back Sian and Johnny and to have a series in such rude health creatively feels even more remarkable. Hats off to all involved – we can’t wait to see whodunnit next.”

Writer Jason Cook added, “It’s such a joy to be able to take Terry and Gemma on another series of journeys into the word we have created for them. The reaction from the public has been incredibly heartwarming and I’m so happy that UKTV are allowing us to keep telling their stories.”