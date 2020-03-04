Joker reclaims top spot in UK film home entertainment charts

Joker returns to the top of the Official Film Chart after being displaced last week by Maleficent: Mistress of Evil which it’s now pushed back into the number 2 slot by just 900 sales.

Zombieland: Double Tap jumps four places to Number 3 following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD; Terminator: Dark Fate lands at Number 4 and is the week’s biggest digital download; Downton Abbey holds its place at 5.

Doctor Sleep, the long-awaited sequel to 1980 Stephen King adaptation The Shining, is this week’s highest new entry, at Number 6 on digital downloads only.

Further down, Gemini Man drops three to 7, A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Armageddon grazes at Number 8, Judy returns to the Top 10 at 9, and DreamWorks’ magical adventure Abominable closes off the chart at Number 10.

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at Last Christmas starring Emilia Clarke and based on the music of George Michael and Wham!, available to Download & Keep from March 8.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 4th March 2020

LW Pos Title Label 2 1 JOKER WARNER HOME VIDEO 1 2 MALEFICENT – MISTRESS OF EVIL WALT DISNEY 7 3 ZOMBIELAND – DOUBLE TAP SONY PICTURES HE 3 4 TERMINATOR – DARK FATE 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 5 5 DOWNTON ABBEY – THE MOVIE UNIVERSAL PICTURES NEW 6 DOCTOR SLEEP WARNER HOME VIDEO 4 7 GEMINI MAN PARAMOUNT 6 8 A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE – FARMAGEDDON STUDIOCANAL 12 9 JUDY PATHE 8 10 ABOMINABLE DREAMWORKS ANIMATION