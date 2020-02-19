Joker tops UK home entertainment chart for second week

Joker has retained the top spot in the UK’s home entertainment chart after shifting 211,000 copies on DVD, Blu-ray & 4K UHD over the past week and denying Maleficent: Mistress of Evil a Number 1 debut.

Instead the Disney flick, in which Angelina Jolie reprises her role of the titular character, takes the second place following its digital download release.

Previous Number 1 Downton Abbey drops to Number 3, quickly followed by a brand-new entry from A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (4), which sees the much-loved Aardman character on a mission to save an alien with amazing powers after she crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm.

The third new entry in this week’s Top 10 comes from Zombieland: Double Tap (5), the sequel to 2009’s cult classic Zombieland, starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin as survivors of a zombie apocalypse.

Animation Abominable drops to Number 6, just ahead of Academy Award-winning Judy at 7.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood lands at Number 8 this week, just ahead of Will Smith’s Gemini Man (9) and finally, Elton John biopic Rocketman at Number 10.

This week’s Official Film Chart show features a sneak preview of Doctor Sleep, available to Download & Keep from February 24.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 19th February 2020

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 JOKER WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 2 MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL WALT DISNEY 2 3 DOWNTON ABBEY: THE MOVIE UNIVERSAL PICTURES NEW 4 A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON STUDIOCANAL NEW 5 ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP SONY PICTURES HE 5 6 ABOMINABLE DREAMWORKS ANIMATION 3 7 JUDY PATHE 7 8 ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD SONY PICTURES HE 4 9 GEMINI MAN PARAMOUNT 9 10 ROCKETMAN PARAMOUNT

