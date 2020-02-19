Joker tops UK home entertainment chart for second week

Joker has retained the top spot in the UK’s home entertainment chart after shifting 211,000 copies on DVD, Blu-ray & 4K UHD over the past week and denying Maleficent: Mistress of Evil a Number 1 debut.
Instead the Disney flick, in which Angelina Jolie reprises her role of the titular character, takes the second place following its digital download release.
Previous Number 1 Downton Abbey drops to Number 3, quickly followed by a brand-new entry from A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (4), which sees the much-loved Aardman character on a mission to save an alien with amazing powers after she crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm.
The third new entry in this week’s Top 10 comes from Zombieland: Double Tap (5), the sequel to 2009’s cult classic Zombieland, starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin as survivors of a zombie apocalypse.
Animation Abominable drops to Number 6, just ahead of Academy Award-winning Judy at 7.
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood lands at Number 8 this week, just ahead of Will Smith’s Gemini Man (9) and finally, Elton John biopic Rocketman at Number 10.
This week’s Official Film Chart show features a sneak preview of Doctor Sleep, available to Download & Keep from February 24.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 19th February 2020
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|JOKER
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|2
|MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL
|WALT DISNEY
|2
|3
|DOWNTON ABBEY: THE MOVIE
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|NEW
|4
|A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON
|STUDIOCANAL
|NEW
|5
|ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP
|SONY PICTURES HE
|5
|6
|ABOMINABLE
|DREAMWORKS ANIMATION
|3
|7
|JUDY
|PATHE
|7
|8
|ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
|SONY PICTURES HE
|4
|9
|GEMINI MAN
|PARAMOUNT
|9
|10
|ROCKETMAN
|PARAMOUNT
VIEW THE FULL TOP 40 – https://www.officialcharts.com/charts/film-chart/