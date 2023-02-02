SEENIT

Jonathan Ross to present new film review show for ITVX

Jonathan Ross is to present a new film review show highlighting his pick of the movies available on ITVX, the new streaming service which replaced ITV Hub shortly before Christmas. 

Ross is a keen film fan who, in 1999, took over presenting duties on the BBC’s flagship Film series following the departure of Barry Norman. He’ also presented Mondo Rosso, a programme about old cult films.

His new series, Jonathan Ross: Must-Watch Films, will be available to stream on ITVX from February 14th with the inaugural episode focusing on some of the greatest films to enjoy on a date night including Mannequin, Flashdance and Mermaids. 

Also discussed in the episode will be The Fast and the Furious film series, Drive, French animation Belleville Rendez-vous and classic screwball comedy His Girl Friday, starring Cary Grant. 

