Jude Law to star in new Disney+ adaptation of Peter Pan

Filming is now underway on a new live-action version of Peter Pan which will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

Based on J. M. Barrie’s classic novel, Peter Pan & Wendy stars Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Ever Anderson as Wendy, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Molly Parker as Mrs. Darling and Alan Tudyk as Mr. Darling.

“Peter Pan has long been one of my favorite stories, partially because I’ve always resisted growing up, but also because of the heart, adventure and imagination that makes J.M. Barrie’s original tale so evergreen,” said Director David Lowery.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to redefine his iconic characters for a new generation – and even more excited that I get to do so with such an exceptional cast and crew.”