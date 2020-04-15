Jumanji: The Next Level heads this week’s Home Entertainment chart

Frozen 2 has lost the top space in the UK Home Entertainment Charts after Jumanji: The Next Level notched up an additional 97,000 sales in its second week of release.
This week’s highest new entry is Sonic The Hedgehog, which takes the Number 3 spot on digital downloads only.
The film’s home release was brought forward – having only been released in cinemas just over a month ago – following the international lockdown.
Another title new to this week’s Top 10 is Just Mercy (9) starring Jamie Foxx & Michael B. Jordan.
At 4 it’s murder mystery Knives Out, while Trolls leaps to Number 5 following the release of Trolls World Tour on streaming services, Bloodshot drops to 6 and Le Mans ’66 lands at Number 7 this week. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home rebounds four places to Number 8, and Charlie’s Angels climbs one place to Number 10.
This week’s Official Film Chart Show features Tom Holland talking about the many gadgets featured in the animated adventure Spies in Disguise, available to Download & Keep From April 20.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 15th April 2020
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|2
|1
|JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVEL
|SONY PICTURES HE
|1
|2
|FROZEN 2
|WALT DISNEY
|NEW
|3
|SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
|PARAMOUNT
|3
|4
|KNIVES OUT
|LIONSGATE
|10
|5
|TROLLS
|DREAMWORKS ANIMATION
|4
|6
|BLOODSHOT
|SONY PICTURES HE
|5
|7
|LE MANS ’66
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
|12
|8
|SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME
|SONY PICTURES HE
|NEW
|9
|JUST MERCY
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|11
|10
|CHARLIE’S ANGELS (2019)
|SONY PICTURES HE
