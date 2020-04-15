Jumanji: The Next Level heads this week’s Home Entertainment chart

Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson star in Jumanji: The Next Level.

© 2019 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Frozen 2 has lost the top space in the UK Home Entertainment Charts after Jumanji: The Next Level notched up an additional 97,000 sales in its second week of release.

This week’s highest new entry is Sonic The Hedgehog, which takes the Number 3 spot on digital downloads only.

The film’s home release was brought forward – having only been released in cinemas just over a month ago – following the international lockdown.

Another title new to this week’s Top 10 is Just Mercy (9) starring Jamie Foxx & Michael B. Jordan.

At 4 it’s murder mystery Knives Out, while Trolls leaps to Number 5 following the release of Trolls World Tour on streaming services, Bloodshot drops to 6 and Le Mans ’66 lands at Number 7 this week. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home rebounds four places to Number 8, and Charlie’s Angels climbs one place to Number 10.

This week’s Official Film Chart Show features Tom Holland talking about the many gadgets featured in the animated adventure Spies in Disguise, available to Download & Keep From April 20.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 15th April 2020

LW Pos Title Label 2 1 JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 1 2 FROZEN 2 WALT DISNEY NEW 3 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PARAMOUNT 3 4 KNIVES OUT LIONSGATE 10 5 TROLLS DREAMWORKS ANIMATION 4 6 BLOODSHOT SONY PICTURES HE 5 7 LE MANS ’66 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 12 8 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE NEW 9 JUST MERCY WARNER HOME VIDEO 11 10 CHARLIE’S ANGELS (2019) SONY PICTURES HE

© Official Charts Company 2020

VIEW THE FULL TOP 40 – https://www.officialcharts.com/charts/film-chart/