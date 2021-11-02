The next-gen release of Jumanji: The Video Game is now available on PS5, bringing faster loading times, 4k dynamic resolution, HDR and frame rates of up to 120 FPS to the game for the first time.

First released on PlayStation 4 in November 2019, the game features four player online and couch co-op, allowing players to explore and adventure as the heroes from the most recent Jumanji films.

Those who already bought the game for their Playstation 4 owners can upgrade and get the next gen version at no additional cost.