Jungle Cruise, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and new Boba Fett special to mark ‘Disney+ Day’

Disney has announced ‘Disney+ Day’ – a new annual event which will see subscribers to the streaming service get breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars.

The inaugural event will take place on Friday, November 12th and will coincide with the launch of several new series and films on the platform, including Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, a special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett, and the streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

Other highlights include a new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands and a special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with “an exciting look towards the future.”

November 12th will also see Disney+ expand into South Korea and Taiwan. A launch in Hong Kong is planned for November 16th.

Disney says tie-in promotions and experiences will run across its operations, including its parks, resorts and cruise line, while the official Disney shop will be running special offers.

“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

“This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”