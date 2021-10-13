Jungle Cruise takes top spot in this week’s Official Film Chart

Dwayne Johnson is Frank and Emily Blunt is Lily in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Image: Disney.

Jungle Cruise has debuted at Number 1 in this week’s Official Film Chart after beating last week’s chart-topper Free Guy – now down to number 2 – by 1,900 sales.

Based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, ​the film’s star-studded cast includes Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Dr Lily Houghton (Blunt) enlists skipper Frank Wolff (Johnson) to take her down the Amazon on his small riverboat, to search for an ancient tree that holds the power of healing.

Spectre climbs one place to Number 3 as James Bond continues his resurgence, with Skyfall (7), Casino Royale (8) and Quantum of Solace (9) also landing in this week’s Top 10.

Fast & Furious 9 drops one to Number 4 – though it is the biggest digital download of the week – while Black Widow slides three to Number 5.

The Croods 2: A New Age is another big new entry this week, landing at Number 6 on digital downloads only.

The sequel to 2013’s The Croods, the eponymous prehistoric family are trying to find a new place to settle when they find themselves challenged by a more evolved family, the Bettermans.

Finally, Disney/Pixar’s Luca rounds off this week’s countdown at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 13th October 2021